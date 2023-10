Tata Motors global wholesales up 7% in Q2, Jaguar Land Rover drives growth

TCS to consider buyback of shares in board meeting on October 11

Vedanta Resources open to changing terms of proposal to delay bond payment

SRM Contractors files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

Maruti Suzuki offers discounts up to Rs 68,000 on Celerio, Alto, S Presso

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

India's power demand is on the ascent, highlighting supply deficits and giving power producers a chance for swift returns. JSW Energy intends to seize this opportunity, reserving some of its

