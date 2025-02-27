Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Infrastructure seeks inorganic growth to expand logistics business

JSW Infrastructure seeks inorganic growth to expand logistics business

Look to invest Rs 9,000 crore as capex for logistics division

Lalit Singhvi, whole time director and chief financial officer at JSW Infra
Premium

Lalit Singhvi, whole time director and chief financial officer, JSW Infra

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) is on the look out for inorganic growth opportunities to expand its logistics business, said a top executive of the company. 
He admitted that the company has submitted bids to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for certain acquisitions.
Akin to the acquisition of Navkar Corp, the company aims to leverage acquisitions of container freight station (CFS) and inland container depot (ICD) businesses in the future, said Lalit Singhvi (pictured), whole-time director and chief financial officer (CFO), JSW Infra. 
JSW Infra, earlier guided for a capital expenditure (capex) of ₹39,000 crore by FY30, with ₹30,000 crore earmarked
Topics : JSW Infrastructure JSW JSW Group

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon