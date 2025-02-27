JSW Infrastructure seeks inorganic growth to expand logistics business

JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) is on the look out for inorganic growth opportunities to expand its logistics business, said a top executive of the company.

He admitted that the company has submitted bids to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for certain acquisitions.

Akin to the acquisition of Navkar Corp, the company aims to leverage acquisitions of container freight station (CFS) and inland container depot (ICD) businesses in the future, said Lalit Singhvi (pictured), whole-time director and chief financial officer (CFO), JSW Infra.

JSW Infra, earlier guided for a capital expenditure (capex) of ₹39,000 crore by FY30, with ₹30,000 crore earmarked