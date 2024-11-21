JSW MG surges in sales: Is this the disruption electric car market needs?

In September, JSW MG Motor India, the newly minted joint venture between SAIC Motor, which is present in 100 countries, and Indian conglomerate JSW Group, launched the Windsor, an electric car that introduced battery as a service (BaaS). This reduced the upfront price of the vehicle to just under Rs 10 lakh and, in the process, sought to address the price hurdle, which impedes electric car adoption in the country.

Under BaaS, the customer does not own the battery and therefore does not pay its price while buying the car. Instead, she pays an average of Rs 3.5 a kilometre