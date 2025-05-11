Lenders, JSW to file review petition in SC on Bhushan Power & Steel case

JSW Steel is preparing a review petition before India’s Supreme Court after its resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) was struck down last month. The steelmaker is expected to cite a 2019 order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which acknowledged the resolution professional’s submission of Form H—certifying JSW’s eligibility under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Separate review petitions will also be filed by the lenders and the resolution professional, people familiar with the matter said.

The top court had invalidated JSW’s resolution plan, citing the resolution professional’s failure to file Form H and a