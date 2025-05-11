Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lenders, JSW to file review petition in SC on Bhushan Power & Steel case

Lenders, JSW to file review petition in SC on Bhushan Power & Steel case

JSW Steel and lenders will move the Supreme Court after its verdict struck down the BPSL resolution plan, citing lack of Form H and equity infusion in the structure

JSW
Premium

The Supreme Court had found JSW Steel ineligible under Section 29A of the IBC due to an undisclosed joint venture with an entity linked to BPSL’s former promoters (Photo: Reuters)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel is preparing a review petition before India’s Supreme Court after its resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) was struck down last month. The steelmaker is expected to cite a 2019 order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which acknowledged the resolution professional’s submission of Form H—certifying JSW’s eligibility under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
 
Separate review petitions will also be filed by the lenders and the resolution professional, people familiar with the matter said.
 
The top court had invalidated JSW’s resolution plan, citing the resolution professional’s failure to file Form H and a
Topics : IBC JSW steel Bhushan Power & Steel Supreme Court

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon