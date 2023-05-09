Khaitans reach settlement with IL&FS to regain control of McLeod Russel

Ritesh Prakash Adatiya, the IRP, said an application for withdrawal from CIRP under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was filed on May 6.

An application for withdrawal from the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) has been filed with the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal by the interim resolution professional (IRP). Once NCLT approves the application, McLeod would be out of insolvency proceedings.