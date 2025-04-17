Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KKR-backed Highways Infrastructure Trust plans to raise ₹4,950 crore

KKR-backed Highways Infrastructure Trust plans to raise ₹4,950 crore

To deploy money to fund SPVs and refinance

The debt will be utilised for on-lending to SPVs and towards the refinancing of sub-debt infused

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Global investment firm KKR-backed Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT) is planning to raise ₹4,950 crore through a 15-year term loan for funding its Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and refinancing part of its old debt.
 
HIT owns a portfolio of 13 operational road SPVs (eight toll, three hybrid annuity model (HAM) and two annuity) with a total length of about 894.3 km across nine states, according to rating agency India Ratings. Furthermore, HIT is acquiring 12 SPVs of PNC Infratech and PNC Infra Holdings.
 
The long-term issuer and term loan rating of “AAA” is underpinned by HIT’s well-diversified project portfolio, a long
