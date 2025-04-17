KKR-backed Highways Infrastructure Trust plans to raise ₹4,950 crore

Global investment firm KKR-backed Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT) is planning to raise ₹4,950 crore through a 15-year term loan for funding its Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and refinancing part of its old debt.

HIT owns a portfolio of 13 operational road SPVs (eight toll, three hybrid annuity model (HAM) and two annuity) with a total length of about 894.3 km across nine states, according to rating agency India Ratings. Furthermore, HIT is acquiring 12 SPVs of PNC Infratech and PNC Infra Holdings.

The long-term issuer and term loan rating of “AAA” is underpinned by HIT’s well-diversified project portfolio, a long