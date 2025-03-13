Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plans a multi-fold increase in its data centre business, aiming to reach 150 megawatts (MW) by 2027. As this segment expands, L&T also plans to utilise its own land banks to set up data centres, said a senior executive on Thursday. Engineering conglomerateplans a multi-fold increase in its data centre business, aiming to reach 150 megawatts (MW) by 2027. As this segment expands, L&T also plans to utilise its own land banks to set up data centres, said a senior executive on Thursday.

L&T remains open to joint ventures with foreign partners in this segment at a special purpose vehicle (SPV) level, said Seema Ambastha, chief executive officer, L&T Cloudfiniti (Data Centres business), on a media call.

At present, L&T has two operational data centres—Mumbai and Chennai—with a combined capacity of 32 MW. New