L&T targets 150 MW data centre capacity by 2027, to utilise land banks

At present, L&T has two operational data centres-Mumbai and Chennai-with a combined capacity of 32 MW

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plans a multi-fold increase in its data centre business, aiming to reach 150 megawatts (MW) by 2027. As this segment expands, L&T also plans to utilise its own land banks to set up data centres, said a senior executive on Thursday.
 
L&T remains open to joint ventures with foreign partners in this segment at a special purpose vehicle (SPV) level, said Seema Ambastha, chief executive officer, L&T Cloudfiniti (Data Centres business), on a media call.
 
At present, L&T has two operational data centres—Mumbai and Chennai—with a combined capacity of 32 MW. New
Topics : L&T Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Data centre engineering firms IT services

