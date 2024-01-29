Launch delays key risk to outlook for pharma company Cipla stock

The country’s second-largest pharma company by market capitalisation, Cipla posted a strong performance in the December quarter led by domestic operations. This, coupled with higher margins, led to an upward revision in earnings estimates by as much as 12 per cent.

While brokerages are positive about the prospects of the company, a sharp run-up in stock prices has meant that valuations factor in the upsides in the near term.

The company reported a 13.7 per cent increase in sales to Rs 6,603 crore led by 11.5 per cent growth in the India business. The domestic business accounts for 43 per cent of