Lenskart's Peyush Bansal bets on AI-driven growth as $8 bn IPO nears

Lenskart co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Peyush Bansal is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate growth as India’s largest eyewear retailer prepares for an $8 billion initial public offering (IPO) in November, building on a decade of technology-led innovation in manufacturing, supply chains and remote eye testing.

The company, which turned profitable in FY25 after several years of losses, is deploying AI-driven eye tests in international markets and scaling remote testing across India to reach underserved regions. Bansal said AI will be a key driver as Lenskart pursues its goal of serving one billion customers.

“Now, with the next