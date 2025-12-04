Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LIC, GQG signal interest in ₹24,930 crore Adani Enterprises rights issue

LIC, GQG signal interest in ₹24,930 crore Adani Enterprises rights issue

LIC and GQG Partners have indicated interest in subscribing to Adani Enterprises' rights issue, with RE trading active and most applications expected closer to the December 10 deadline

LIC
premium

Participation by LIC and GQG in proportion to their shareholding would require an investment of roughly Rs 1,000 crore each. (Photo: Reuters)

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and boutique investment firm GQG Partners have indicated interest in participating in the ongoing ₹24,930 crore rights issue of Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship company of the Gautam Adani group, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Both marquee investors — among the largest public shareholders in AEL, the holding-cum-incubation arm of Adani group — currently hold an equity stake of around 4 per cent each.
 
“During the roadshow, the company received encouraging feedback from existing and prospective institutional investors. Most have shown an inclination to participate in the fundraise. Both GQG
Topics : Company News LIC Adani Enterprises rights issue
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon