LIC's VNB margin falls short of medium-term target, say analysts

LIC's VNB margins improved by 20 basis points (bps) to 13.90 per cent in Q1 FY25 over the same period last year due to a change in the business mix of the insurer

LIC. life insurance corporation
Premium

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reporting an improvement in value of new business (VNB) margins in the quarter ending June (Q1 FY25), analysts believe the growth has not been satisfactory in the context of the insurer’s medium-term targets on margins.

LIC’s VNB margins improved by 20 basis points (bps) to 13.90 per cent in Q1 FY25 over the same period last year due to a change in the business mix of the insurer. Its share of individual non-par products in total annualised premium equivalent (APE) has increased to 14 per cent in Q1 FY25, up 759

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

