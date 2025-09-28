Licious expands 30-minute meat delivery to 60% of its customer base

Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Licious expands express delivery, boosts hubs by 40% and taps India's $55 bn protein market, aligning with rising consumer demand for on-demand fresh meat and seafood

The company has increased its delivery hub footprint by 40 per cent to support cold-chain logistics that maintain 0–4°C temperatures from sourcing to doorstep, a technical challenge that differentiates meat delivery from standard quick commerce.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Online meat and seafood brand Licious has expanded 30-minute delivery to cover 60 per cent of its customer base, positioning the startup to capitalise on India’s $55 billion protein market as consumer behaviour shifts towards on-demand fresh food purchases, according to sources.
 
In its top seven markets, more than half of Licious’s consumers are already part of this faster service, signalling a decisive step in how fresh protein reaches urban households.
 
The company has increased its delivery hub footprint by 40 per cent to support cold-chain logistics that maintain 0–4°C temperatures from sourcing to doorstep, a technical challenge that differentiates meat delivery from standard quick commerce.
