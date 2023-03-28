Hike in withholding tax rate: Indian arms of MNCs may not feel sharp pain

In this section

Cracking the whip: 18 drug companies lose licence over spurious medicines

Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

Vedanta announces fifth interim dividend; FY23 outflow at Rs 37.7K cr

Tata Capital Financial Services, Tata Cleantech to merge with Tata Capital

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Centre may introduce changes to capital gains tax rules, says report

India to see avg salary hikes of 10.2% in 2023, biggest in e-commerce: EY

Finance Bill: Withholding tax on royalty and technical fee doubled to 20%

Listed Indian subsidiaries of global multinationals (MNCs) spent nearly Rs 7,000 crore on payment of royalty and technical fees to their parent companies in CY21/FY22. More than half the amount (Rs 3,

