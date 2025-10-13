Windfall for major listed group companies if Tata Sons goes public

The Tata group’s major listed companies, seven in number, stand to make big gains if Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate, goes for an initial public offering (IPO).

That will unlock the value of their investment in Tata Sons, done years ago at low valuations compared to Tata Sons’ likely valuation now.

The seven listed group companies together hold around 12.1 per cent in Tata Sons.

The listed companies’ stake in Tata Sons is their large unrealised gains, which will get a ‘proper’ market valuation if Tata Sons lists.

The listed group companies, such as Tata Motors, Tata