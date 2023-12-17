M&A deals plummet to $70.9 bn in 2023, down 63% from previous year's high

M&A investment bankers are going home with lower bonus cheques as deal value fell 63 per cent to $70.9 billion compared to 2022, when India Incorporated signed mergers and acquisitions worth $192 billion. The sharp rise in M&As in 2022 was mainly attributed to the mega merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Statistics collated from Bloomberg show that M&A deal values have crossed the $100 billion mark since 2018, as Indian companies and private equity firms acquired or sold companies in India despite the Corona pandemic. However, in 2023, it slowed down considerably, despite a record rise in the stock markets.

Mehul Bheda, Partner at Dhruva Advisors, says M&A activity was subdued, possibly due to the funding winter for startups. "On the listed space, markets have gone up significantly, leading to mismatches in valuation expectations. There was also a bit of wait-and-watch due to the impending general elections, some of which is cleared now due to the better-than-expected performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state elections, thus pointing to a similar mandate in the general elections in May 2024 and signifying policy stability and continuity," he says.

The Adani Group, which acquired Ambuja Cements for $6.5 billion in 2022, made smaller acquisitions this time as it grappled with an unsubstantiated report by a US-based short seller. The group, which made a strong comeback, acquired Sanghi Cement, and Haifa Port in Israel for $1.2 billion.

Among other major conglomerates, the Aditya Birla Group's Ultratech announced plans to buy Kesoram Industries for Rs 5,379 crore in an all-stock deal. The largest transaction this year was the acquisition of a stake in Renew Power by the Canada Pension Plan Investment for $4 billion.

Bankers said the outlook for M&A in India in 2024, especially in the second half of the year after the general elections, seems relatively better. Anurag Sud, Managing Director and Head of India at Apax Partners, a US-based private equity firm, says as one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world, India continues to offer attractive investment opportunities for private equity firms for acquisitions next year.

"Any bet on India is a bet on its growing digitisation trend. Companies are betting big on premiumisation and low penetration, which will aid the next leg of growth. Long-term macro indicators such as healthy GDP growth and rising per capita income will lead to higher discretionary spending and further aid the growth of companies in the country. Taken together, we believe technology services/software, healthcare, and digitally-backed global consumer brands will do extremely well in the coming years in India," Sud said.

A similar trend was observed in the rest of the world. A total of 48,953 deals (mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity, and venture financing) were announced globally during January-November 2023, a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline of 23.6 per cent compared to the announcement of 64,092 deals during the previous year, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that all the deal types under coverage recorded considerable Y-o-Y declines during January-November 2023, and December is going to be a dull month for deal-making.