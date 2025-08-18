MakeMyTrip charts global expansion route, boosts corporate travel focus

India’s largest online travel aggregator, MakeMyTrip, is sharply expanding its footprint in the corporate travel segment while reinforcing a long-term strategy centred on technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and regional dominance.

With a market capitalisation of over $9.8 billion, powered by a profit-making business, the company is pushing its brand into newer markets such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while keeping its door open for future fundraising opportunities.

“Our grand objective is to become a one-stop shop for every conceivable need of the Indian traveller. Our recent launches — tours, attractions, and cruises — along with established