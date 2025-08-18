Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MakeMyTrip charts global expansion route, boosts corporate travel focus

MakeMyTrip charts global expansion route, boosts corporate travel focus

Cofounder says growth driven by three engines: Customers, artificial intelligence, and supply

Rajesh Magow, Cofounder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

Akshara SrivastavaGulveen Aulakh New Delhi
Aug 18 2025

India’s largest online travel aggregator, MakeMyTrip, is sharply expanding its footprint in the corporate travel segment while reinforcing a long-term strategy centred on technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and regional dominance.
 
With a market capitalisation of over $9.8 billion, powered by a profit-making business, the company is pushing its brand into newer markets such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while keeping its door open for future fundraising opportunities.
 
“Our grand objective is to become a one-stop shop for every conceivable need of the Indian traveller. Our recent launches — tours, attractions, and cruises — along with established
