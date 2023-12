* “In WFH (work from home), you get more personal space. Travel time can be spent on productive things.”

– Kolkata-based IT employee

* “We strongly believe that they (employees) need to come to office so that the new workforce gets integrated with the larger workforce of TCS. That is the only way they will learn, understand and internalise TCS values and the TCS way.”

– Milind Lakkad, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)