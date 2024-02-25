Sensex (    %)
                        
Marlabs to hire 500 people in India, aiming to double revenue in 3 years

Marlabs has been focussing on three business areas: data engineering and AI; digital product engineering; and intelligent automation

Thomas Collins, CEO, Marlabs
Thomas Collins, CEO, Marlabs (Image received from Marlabs)

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

US-based IT company Marlabs plans to hire about 500 people in India this year to fuel its growth plans in the country. The country is already the largest talent hub for the company, with 75 per cent of its total employees based here.
 
“We are planning to double our revenues in the next three years…the hiring in India will be primarily around skills in data engineering, AI, and product engineering,” Thomas Collins, CEO, Marlabs, told Business Standard. “The cultural heart of the company is in India. So, by far it is the biggest talent base with half of our top

Healthcare sector Research and development Employment in India

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

