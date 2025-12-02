Maruti has established 2K exclusive charging points across 1,100 cities: MD

Maruti Suzuki has established more than 2,000 exclusive electric vehicle (EV) charging points across over 1,100 cities, marking one of the country’s most extensive EV charging footprints, managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said at a company event on Tuesday evening.

With the charging network in place, the company plans to begin sales of its first electric car, e-Vitara, in 2026, he stated.

“Trust me, it is worth the wait,” he added in his speech, adding that the company’s efforts are aimed at expanding the overall EV market in India rather than merely competing within it.

