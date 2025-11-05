Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 06:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mitsubishi Corp buys stake in India's KIS Group, debuts into biogas segment

KIS Group aims to invest $1 billion across renewable gas and biofuel solutions in Southeast Asia and India by 2030

Mitsubishi Corporation
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

KIS Group, a global leader in biogas and biofuels technology based in Bengaluru, on Tuesday announced that Mitsubishi Corporation, one of Japan’s largest global integrated business enterprises, has acquired a minority equity stake in its Indonesia operations.
 
The investment marks Mitsubishi Corporation’s entry into the global biogas market. 
 
KR Raghunath, founder and chief executive officer, KIS Group said, “This strategic collaboration with Mitsubishi Corporation will propel KIS Group to the next orbit of growth. The fact that Mitsubishi has chosen to enter the biogas and biofuels market for the first time through us, is a huge vote of confidence in
