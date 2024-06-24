Musashi India to ramp up EV component localisation to 70% by year-end

Musashi Auto Parts India, a subsidiary of Japanese auto parts giant Musashi Seimitsu Industries, has announced plans to significantly increase localisation for its electric vehicle (EV) components from the current 10 per cent to 60-70 per cent by the end of the financial year. To support this, Musashi India has invested Rs 160 crore for the mass production of EV two-wheeler e-axles at its Bangalore facility.

A total of Rs 60 crore of this investment has been allocated towards setting up the new assembly lines for both motor and driving units. This investment would also be utilised for