Musashi India to ramp up EV component localisation to 70% by year-end

The company aims to produce 1 million e-axles per year by 2030 to accelerate India's transition to green mobility

Naoya Nishimura, CEO, Musashi India & Africa Region
Naoya Nishimura, CEO, Musashi India & Africa Region

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:05 AM IST

Musashi Auto Parts India, a subsidiary of Japanese auto parts giant Musashi Seimitsu Industries, has announced plans to significantly increase localisation for its electric vehicle (EV) components from the current 10 per cent to 60-70 per cent by the end of the financial year. To support this, Musashi India has invested Rs 160 crore for the mass production of EV two-wheeler e-axles at its Bangalore facility.

A total of Rs 60 crore of this investment has been allocated towards setting up the new assembly lines for both motor and driving units. This investment would also be utilised for
