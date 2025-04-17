Navigating RE glut: Thermal power major NTPC to buy unsold green energy

India’s largest power generator NTPC Limited, which is also a renewable energy implementation agency (REIA), is providing a unique solution to renewable energy projects which have failed to find buyers for their electricity.

NTPC has proposed to RE project developers that it will buy power from projects which NTPC tendered as REIA and have failed to get any state to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs). REIAs are responsible for tendering RE capacity, finding buyers for the projects, and facilitating sale and purchase of RE power while earning a trading margin. SECI, NHPC and SJVN are other designated REIAs by the