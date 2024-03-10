New business to steer gains for Tata Consumer Products in growth aisle

The stock of Tata Consumer Products reached its all-time high on Thursday and has been the highest gainer in the National Stock Exchange Nifty and the Nifty FMCG over the past month. The sixth-largest consumer company by market capitalisation has gained 75 per cent over the past year, with about 44 per cent of those gains coming in the last three months.



Steady October-December quarter (Q3) performance, expectations of margin gains, new acquisitions, and a rally in Tata Group stocks have helped the company notch up gains over the past few weeks. Led by the India-branded business, the company posted