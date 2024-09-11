Business Standard
Nibe shoots for stars with Earth observation satellite constellation

Partners global giants to orbit India's space self-reliance

Representative Picture

Ajai Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Nibe Space (NSPL), a subsidiary of Nibe, announced on Monday its vision to establish India’s first multi-sensor, all-weather, high-revisit Earth observation satellite constellation during an event held at The Leela, Mumbai.

Aiming to strengthen India’s self-reliance in the strategically crucial defence-space sector, NSPL signed memoranda of agreement with Indian and global partners, including Larsen & Toubro, Centum, AgniKul, Skyroot Aerospace, SpaceFields, SISIR Radar, CYRAN AI Solutions, and Thales Alenia Space as a technology partner.

With committed funding and strong research and development (R&D) investments, NSPL is dedicated to addressing the space-based Earth observation needs of Indian stakeholders

