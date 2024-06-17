NIC ropes in Yotta data services to manage its data centre in Delhi

The NIC, which is under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, looks after digital infrastructure to support e-governance services and various initiatives of Digital India.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), to improve its cloud services, has hired domestic cloud services major Yotta Infrastructure to build and manage its data centre in Delhi, according to sources in the know.

Yotta is building a data centre at the NIC’s site in the city. This is expected to be completed in three to four months, said a source privy to the development.

Investment in this capacity could not be confirmed.

An email sent to Yotta and the NIC remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

By opting to work with Indian players, the NIC is creating