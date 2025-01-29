No level playing field in allocation of bilateral rights: Akasa Air to govt

Akasa Air has told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the allocation of bilateral rights does not provide a “level playing field”, denying new entrants like itself a “fair opportunity” to compete with established airlines, such as the Air India group and IndiGo.

Bilateral rights, negotiated between two countries, determine the number of flights allowed between them. Each government then allocates its share to its airlines.

In a letter dated January 16, 2025, Priya Mehra, chief of governance and strategic acquisitions at Akasa Air, told Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam that ensuring an “equitable allocation” of rights, particularly for new entrants, is