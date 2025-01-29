Business Standard

No level playing field in allocation of bilateral rights: Akasa Air to govt

No level playing field in allocation of bilateral rights: Akasa Air to govt

Bilateral rights, negotiated between two countries, determine the number of flights allowed between them. Each government then allocates its share to its airlines

Akasa Air
Photo: ANI

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Akasa Air has told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the allocation of bilateral rights does not provide a “level playing field”, denying new entrants like itself a “fair opportunity” to compete with established airlines, such as the Air India group and IndiGo. 
 
In a letter dated January 16, 2025, Priya Mehra, chief of governance and strategic acquisitions at Akasa Air, told Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam that ensuring an “equitable allocation” of rights, particularly for new entrants, is
Topics : Akasa Air UAE airlines Civil Aviation Ministry

