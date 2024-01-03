Sensex (    %)
                        
No such thing as EVs vs hybrids, both sister tech: Toyota V-P Gulati

Development of more hybrid cars to assist in lowering EV development costs

Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Senior Vice-President (Corporate Affairs), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM)
“I think the challenge for us today is how do we work together to rapidly shift towards greener technologies. It need not be just electric and hybrid. It could be ethanol-based vehicles,” said Vikram Gulati, country head and senior vice-president (corporate affairs), Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Deepak Patel New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
There is no such thing as electric vehicles (EVs) versus hybrid vehicles, and the development of more strong hybrid vehicles will assist in developing the auto component ecosystem, ultimately lowering the costs of developing EVs, Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Senior Vice-President (Corporate Affairs), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), has told Business Standard.

Over the past three quarters, the sales of strong hybrid cars in India have shown a consistent upward trend compared to electric cars.

In the June quarter of 2023, 14,399 strong hybrids and 25,186 electric cars were sold in the country. Moving to the September quarter, strong hybrids

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

