Notifying changes in competition law may face CCI quorum challenge

Regulator yet to appoint a full-time chairperson, leaving the three-member quorum short of one person

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
A lack of quorum at the competition regulator could hinder notifying various provisions of a new law that received the President’s approval on Wednesday. The Corporate Affairs Ministry is studying whether the provision related to timelines can be notified even with a two-member quorum at the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
For instance, if CCI does not give an order regarding a combination application within deadline then it would be deemed approved.
“We might have to notify the provisions after a few weeks. Operationalising all changes is difficult due to the lack of quorum at the CCI,” said a senior government officer.
First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

