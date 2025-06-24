Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy in India to rival Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug

Novo Nordisk has launched its once-weekly injectable weight-loss drug, Wegovy (semaglutide), in India, intensifying competition in the country’s nascent but growing GLP-1 drug market. The launch pits the Danish pharmaceutical company against Eli Lilly, whose GLP-1-based therapy, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), was approved for use in India earlier this year.

Both Wegovy and Mounjaro are once-weekly injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists and belong to a new class of drugs gaining global popularity for managing obesity and associated cardiovascular risks. However, they differ in indications, pricing, and clinical positioning.

Novo Nordisk claims Wegovy is currently the only GLP-1-based product in India approved for both