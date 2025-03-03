Ola Electric likely to lay off over 1,000 employees to reduce losses

Ola Electric Mobility is laying off around 1,000 employees—approximately 25 per cent of its 4,000 workforce-- as part of a restructuring effort aimed at reducing losses, according to industry sources.

The layoff news saw the firm’s stock hit a 52-week low in intraday trading. Ola’s share price hit Rs 53.7 per share during intraday, but recovered and closed at Rs 55.18 down 2.94 per cent.

According to the sources, these layoffs are part of the restructuring exercise started by Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm in November 2024, affecting multiple departments, including procurement, fulfillment, customer relations, and charging infrastructure.

"We have restructured and