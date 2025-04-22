Ola Electric transitioning to retail model from warehouse model amid row

Amid the ongoing controversy in Maharashtra over Ola Electric stores operating without a trade certificate, sources at the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer said the company is currently transitioning from a centralised warehouse model to a retail-focused approach. They emphasized that Ola Electric is ensuring all regulatory compliances are being met during this shift.

"Ola Electric now operates around 4,000 company-owned stores. As it gradually transitions its retail model from centralised warehouses to these stores, the company is ensuring all regulatory compliances are met in parallel,” a person aware of the development told Business Standard.

