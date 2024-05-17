Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ola in talks with Mysuru-based Kaynes Semicon to make chips for its EVs

Kaynes would manufacture the chips based on Ola's design

Ola in talks with Kaynes to make chips for its EVs
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal is in talks with Mysuru-based Kaynes Semicon, which is setting up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) unit in Sanand in Gujarat, for the manufacturing of chips for its electric vehicles based on its own design. Kaynes would manufacture the chips by assembling and processing the imported wafers. 

Currently, EV makers have to import the chips from global chip makers like Qualcomm and Meditek. If Ola’s collaboration with Kaynes works out, it would give a big boost to the government’s “Make in India” policy, since two home-grown companies will come together to design and assemble
Topics : Ola Electric Mobility semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon