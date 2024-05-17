Ola in talks with Mysuru-based Kaynes Semicon to make chips for its EVs

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal is in talks with Mysuru-based Kaynes Semicon, which is setting up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) unit in Sanand in Gujarat, for the manufacturing of chips for its electric vehicles based on its own design. Kaynes would manufacture the chips by assembling and processing the imported wafers.

Currently, EV makers have to import the chips from global chip makers like Qualcomm and Meditek. If Ola’s collaboration with Kaynes works out, it would give a big boost to the government’s “Make in India” policy, since two home-grown companies will come together to design and assemble