Home / Companies / News / On track to exceed NPA recoveries target of Rs 3,000 crore: Uco Bank MD

On track to exceed NPA recoveries target of Rs 3,000 crore: Uco Bank MD

In this quarter, we have achieved recoveries to the tune of Rs 1,064 crore, contributing to over Rs 2,700 crore in recoveries across the past three quarters, said UCO Bank MD and CEO Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar, CEO UCO Bank, BFSI
Ashwani Kumar, MD & CEO, UCO Bank at the Business Standard BFS! Insight Summit 2024 in Mumbai. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Harsh Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UCO Bank is following a balanced approach to achieve steady growth in its lending portfolio on the retail, agriculture, MSME (RAM) and the corporate side. In a telephonic interview, Uco Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Kumar told Harsh Kumar that the state-owned lender has achieved recoveries worth Rs 1,064 crore in the December quarter. Edited excerpts:
 
What is the recovery outlook for UCO Bank in FY25?
 
In this quarter, we have achieved recoveries to the tune of Rs 1,064 crore, contributing to over Rs 2,700 crore in recoveries across the past three quarters. Our target for
