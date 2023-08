M&As likely to witness a strong comeback as PEs bet more cash in India

Seeing green shoots of pickup on volumes as inflation moderates: ITC CMD

Centre mulls sops to woo industry for Rs 41,000 crore Nicobar Port

Shrem InvIT scraps plans for NCDs; opts for loan to acquire 10 road SPVs

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

The move comes

OnePlus and Realme, subsidiaries of BBK Electronics Corporation, are planning to discontinue selling their television panels in the Indian market, according to sources familiar with the matter.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com