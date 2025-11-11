Online travel aggregator Ixigo bakes AI into core strategy for growth

Online travel aggregator (OTA) Ixigo is building an AI (artificial intelligence)-first platform to cater to the travel needs of a growing cohort of travellers coming from beyond the metro cities.

In an exclusive interaction with Business Standard, Aloke Bajpai, chairman and group chief executive officer, said that the company intends to look for solutions for customers even though there may not be a chance of immediate monetisation — a playbook that has attracted Dutch investor Prosus to take up a 15 per cent stake.

With a 93.99 per cent penetration in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, spread across over 2,400 towns,