Overexposure to group business a challenge for LIC, say analysts

Overexposure to group business a challenge for LIC, say analysts

LIC's solvency ratio rose to 211 per cent in FY25 from 187 per cent in FY23

The value of new business (VNB), a key profitability metric for life insurers, grew 9.3 per cent to ₹10,011 crore in FY25 from ₹9,156 crore in FY23.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

As Sat Pal Bhanoo takes additional charge as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), analysts said the state-owned insurer faces several key challenges. These include a declining market share, higher exposure to the group business segment, and over-reliance on the agency distribution channels, according to experts.
 
Under Siddhartha Mohanty, who demitted office on June 7, LIC reported a modest rise in total premium collections, from ₹4.74 trillion in FY23 to ₹4.88 trillion in FY25. The new business premium (NBP) grew to ₹62,495 crore in FY25, from ₹58,757 crore in FY23.
