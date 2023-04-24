Eye on CSR Part-II: FY22 spend near target, thanks to white knights

Companies that pushed the envelope of charitable spending beyond legal requirements helped take the aggregate CSR (corporate social responsibility) expenditure by all listed companies closer to the cumulative mandatory amount in 2021-22.
Overall, CSR spending was Rs 14,558 crore in FY22, just short of the cumulative mandated spending of Rs 14,594 crore, according to figures collated by tracker primeinfobase.com. But many companies were found to be deficient in meeting their minimum CSR spending requirements.
The aggregate shortfall on account of companies that did not meet minimum charitable spending requirements was Rs 1,513 crore in FY22. But excess spending of Rs 1,477 crore by some companies that spent more than the required amount helped nearly bridge the gap.
