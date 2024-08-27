Pay of CXOs, other KMP rose 3.9% to Rs 8,304 cr in FY24, least in 4 years

Growth in executive compensation at India’s leading listed companies decelerated in 2023-24 after two years of strong gains. The cumulative remuneration for key managerial personnel (KMP) or top management of BSE 200 companies rose by 3.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 8,304 crore in FY24, compared with Rs 7,990 crore a year earlier — marking the smallest uptick in the past four years. This contrasts sharply with the 27.1 per cent growth in FY23 and the 38.8 per cent surge in FY22, according to data compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau.

