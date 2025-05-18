Perfetti Van Melle India aims for Rs 4,000 crore revenue in FY26

After closing FY25 at Rs 3,500 crore, Perfetti Van Melle India expects to close FY26 at Rs 4,000 crore on the back of double-digit growth, as the company anticipates improved demand compared to the previous financial year.

“Last year (FY25) was tough for us and for the whole industry. We had a couple of great years in 2022 and 2023 and we still haven't seen the kind of consumer demand of those two years come back,” Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, told Business Standard.

He explained that there are other growth levers the confectionery maker hopes to