Piramal Pharma expects single-digit growth in FY26 amid uncertainties

Piramal Pharma (PPL), which posted a 12 per cent revenue growth for 2024–25, expects to grow in single digits in the current fiscal with a muted EBITDA. The company has a presence across contract development and manufacturing, complex hospital generics, and a consumer health business in India.

Speaking to Business Standard, Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, PPL, said that FY26 is going to be a “muted year” as there are a lot of uncertainties and it is important to watch out for macro factors like trade deals and tariff environments. PPL posted a 12 per cent rise in revenues to Rs 9,151