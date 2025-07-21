Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Post QIP, SBI's CET1 capital rises to 11.5%; LIC invests ₹5,000 crore

SBI's recent QIP was oversubscribed 4.5 times, raising Rs 25,000 crore and boosting CET1 capital to 11.5%. LIC invested Rs 5,000 crore, increasing its stake in SBI to 9.49%

The shares were priced at ₹817 apiece, with the floor price for the QIP set at ₹811.05 apiece. SBI's shares closed today at ₹824.2 on the BSE, almost unchanged from the previous close.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

The recently concluded State Bank of India’s qualified institutional placement (QIP) was oversubscribed 4.5 times and increased common equity tier-I (CET1) capital to 11.5 per cent from 10.81 per cent, the lender said in a statement.
 
SBI raised ₹25,000 crore through the QIP, marking the largest such fundraising ever by an Indian entity.
 
“The capital will augment SBI’s CET-1 buffer (improving to 11.50% from 10.81% as of 31st March 2025), and support calibrated credit growth across retail, MSME, and corporate segments,” SBI said. 
 
