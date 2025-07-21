Post QIP, SBI's CET1 capital rises to 11.5%; LIC invests ₹5,000 crore

The recently concluded State Bank of India’s qualified institutional placement (QIP) was oversubscribed 4.5 times and increased common equity tier-I (CET1) capital to 11.5 per cent from 10.81 per cent, the lender said in a statement.
SBI raised ₹25,000 crore through the QIP, marking the largest such fundraising ever by an Indian entity.
“The capital will augment SBI’s CET-1 buffer (improving to 11.50% from 10.81% as of 31st March 2025), and support calibrated credit growth across retail, MSME, and corporate segments,” SBI said.
