Premium smartphone sales soar as Amazon India bets on 5G, tier-2+ markets

"This growth is mainly being driven by upgrades," Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India, told Business Standard

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
smartphones
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
While overall smartphone shipments in India slowed down, e-commerce giant Amazon India recorded a 1.7-fold year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales of premium handsets in the first quarter of calendar year 2023. The performance rode on the coattails of skyrocketing 5G device sales and increasing demand from tier-2 and beyond markets.
The e-commerce firm has found success in this segment at a time when the smartphone market is seeing a new wave of ‘premiumisation’, as consumer preference shifts towards high-end devices.
“This growth is mainly being driven by upgrades,” Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India, told Business Standard. “We are seeing a large number of customers upgrade their devices up multiple price segments, 5G being a huge growth driver,” he adds.
First Published: May 14 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

