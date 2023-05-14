Premium smartphone sales soar as Amazon India bets on 5G, tier-2+ markets

“This growth is mainly being driven by upgrades,” Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India, told Business Standard. “We are seeing a large number of customers upgrade their devices up multiple price segments, 5G being a huge growth driver,” he adds.

The e-commerce firm has found success in this segment at a time when the smartphone market is seeing a new wave of ‘premiumisation’, as consumer preference shifts towards high-end devices.