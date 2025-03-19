Premium tyres market to treble in 3-5 years: CEAT MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee

Amid pressures on margins with rising prices of natural rubber, tyre companies are increasingly focusing on premium tyres that offer better margins and are a fast-growing segment in the domestic market. Mumbai-based tyre maker CEAT, which launched its new SuperDrive range of tyres on Wednesday, targeted at luxury sedans and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), expects premium tyres to contribute more than 30 per cent of its passenger car radial (PCR) sales in the next three to five years.

Speaking to Business Standard, Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer of CEAT, said that at the moment, premium tyres (tyres