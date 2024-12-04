Price 'not only game' in paints industry; brand important: Berger CEO

Competition is intensifying in the decorative paints segment. Berger Paints India, the country's second largest paint manufacturer, plans to hold on to its share in the face of challenges. ABHIJIT ROY, managing director and chief executive officer of Berger, spoke to Ishita Ayan Dutt in Kolkata about his 100-year-old company's plans and why price is "not the only game in town" in the industry. Edited excerpts:

Birla Opus recently flagged off its fourth plant and is said to have become the second largest decorative paints player by installed capacity. Would it prompt you to accelerate expansion plans or look at