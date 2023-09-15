close
Sensex (0.38%)
67774.13 + 255.13
Nifty (0.35%)
20174.05 + 70.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.79%)
5882.45 + 46.20
Nifty Midcap (0.49%)
40914.60 + 198.55
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
46218.15 + 217.30
Heatmap

Problem of plenty for Indian companies as cash pile keeps growing

New investments haven't kept pace with money flowing in from operations

rupee, loan, indian rupee
Premium

Photo: Pexels

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RJR Nabisco, the American tobacco and food giant whose takeover spawned the classic Barbarians at the Gate reportage book, once had so much surplus cash that it spent it on

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

War shadow on Bengal foundries as stocks pile up, economies slow down

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Bank failures: When it comes to regulation West can learn plenty from India

SpiceJet clears $1.5 million payment due to Credit Suisse after SC warning

Infosys signs $1.5 bn contract to leverage AI solutions for 15-yr period

Oil India Ltd to invest Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy by 2040

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Topics : Investments Indian companies cash Companies Top 10 headlines tobacco companies

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayAditya L1 | ISROGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneDelhi Weather UpdateIndia WPI inflationAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence pushTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon