P&G Hygiene cautiously optimistic amid rural recovery, urban drag

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (PGHHC) on Thursday said that urban India has been facing financial challenges and that the company continued to hold a cautiously optimistic outlook for the future.

At its investor day, the company said rural demand was showing signs of healthy recovery, thanks to healthier monsoons and rural wages picking up, and at this point, urban demand was not following the same trend.

“We continue to hold a cautiously optimistic outlook for the future. With steady government and private investment, and economic indicators of tax collections and foreign reserves continuing to be healthy, there