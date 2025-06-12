Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / P&G Hygiene cautiously optimistic amid rural recovery, urban drag

P&G Hygiene cautiously optimistic amid rural recovery, urban drag

P&G Hygiene and Health Care highlights healthy rural recovery and strong economic indicators but remains cautious due to weak urban demand and global uncertainties

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G
premium

Speaking on the feminine care category in India, V Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at P&G India, told investors on PGHHC’s call that the category has grown 100 times over the past 30 years. (Photo: Company website)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (PGHHC) on Thursday said that urban India has been facing financial challenges and that the company continued to hold a cautiously optimistic outlook for the future.
 
At its investor day, the company said rural demand was showing signs of healthy recovery, thanks to healthier monsoons and rural wages picking up, and at this point, urban demand was not following the same trend.
 
“We continue to hold a cautiously optimistic outlook for the future. With steady government and private investment, and economic indicators of tax collections and foreign reserves continuing to be healthy, there
Topics : P&G Procter & Gamble FMCG
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon