close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

It's the only way to boost sales of mid and entry level phones - the main volume drivers

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Qualcomm
Premium

Currently entry level 5G phones are priced between Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global fabless chip maker Qualcomm Inc is working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bring down the price of a 5G smartphone to around $90 (Rs 7,000-8,000), with reasonable additional features to attract the volume-driven mass consumer market, say mobile device makers.  
Rajen Vagadia, president, Qualcomm India & SAARC, told Business Standard that the mid- and entry-level phones in India were the main volume drivers. “Consumers targeting these segments are awaiting availability of affordable 5G smartphones. Our road map will enable OEMs to design products in these segments, and we expect 5G handsets to breach the Rs 10,000 and below price points,” he said.   
The move comes at a time when overall sales volumes of smartphones in the country witnessed a sharp decline of 19 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter (Q1 2023), the third consecutive quarterly decline according to the Counterpoint dat
Or

Also Read

Watch: OPPO demonstrates ray tracing tech using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

Vivo to export 1 mn 'Made in India' smartphones, invest Rs 3,500 cr in 2023

Year in review: From Samsung to Apple, best 5 premium smartphones of 2022

Samsung announces Republic Day sale offers on phones, earphones, and more

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

NCLAT allows withdrawal of CIRP for McLeod Russel India, says IRP

UGRO Capital net profit rises two-fold at Rs 14 cr in March quarter

Dish TV Institutional shareholders call for EGM, seek to remove 2 directors

Allow Go First pilots to exit without impediment: Pilot body to Scindia

Topics : 5G Qualcomm smartphones

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ZestMoney founders resign weeks after PhonePe calls off to acquisition

ZestMoney
5 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

NCLAT allows withdrawal of CIRP for McLeod Russel India, says IRP

The lush green Avataa tea gardens in The Nilgiris, near Coonoor in South India. Picture Courtesy: Vahdam India
2 min read

UGRO Capital net profit rises two-fold at Rs 14 cr in March quarter

Ugro Capital launches 'Gro Micro', aims to support 50,000 small biz by 2022
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Berger Paints
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon