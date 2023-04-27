Race for scale: HBO finds a home in India after deal with JioCinema

Viacom18’s JioCinema is going all guns blazing for scale. First came the “Fifa for free” in November 2022, then the audacious $3-billion bid (about Rs 24,000 crore) for the digital rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL). And now comes a deal to put all HBO content including shows such as Succession, Game of Thrones and films like Harry Potter on JioCinema.
Just before the Fifa World Cup began streaming in November 2022 “JioCinema was at 8.2 million unique visitors. With Fifa, it went to a high of 71 million before settling at 65 million in March”, says Geet Lulla, vice-president, sales, Asia Pacific, Comscore, quoting from the firm’s data (see charts). Analysts reckon IPL will add another 100 million or so.
But HBO is known for premium programming that was a huge subscription driver for Disney+ Hotstar, the last platform it was on in India. Is Viacom18 planning to take JioCinema pay in the near future?
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or