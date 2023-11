The Mumbai-based real estate developer Oberoi Realty has been one of the top-performing companies in its segment and most brokerage remains bullish on the stock.

The company’s stock price is 52 per cent in the last 12 months beating the broader market by a huge margin.

The benchmark BSE Sensex is up just 6.5 per cent during the period. The stock, however, largely underperformed at the BSE Realty Index and is up 57 per cent in the last 12 months.