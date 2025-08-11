Reliance Consumer Products takes Campa beverages to Sri Lanka market

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), in collaboration with Ceylon Cold Stores — manufacturer and distributor of the Elephant House brand — has introduced the Campa beverages brand in Sri Lanka.

The brand’s entry into Sri Lanka is supported by the strong market presence of Ceylon Cold Stores, a subsidiary of the John Keells Group, with its established distribution reach and operational scale, the company said in a release.

“Campa’s entry into Sri Lanka reinforces RCPL’s commitment to expanding its consumer brands across key overseas markets. Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to Indian consumers in 2023, RCPL has