Reliance Consumer Products takes Campa beverages to Sri Lanka market

RCPL partners with Ceylon Cold Stores to launch Campa beverages in Sri Lanka, expanding the heritage Indian brand's reach to more overseas markets

Currently, Campa is present in international markets including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Nepal. | Photo: Company website

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), in collaboration with Ceylon Cold Stores — manufacturer and distributor of the Elephant House brand — has introduced the Campa beverages brand in Sri Lanka.
 
The brand’s entry into Sri Lanka is supported by the strong market presence of Ceylon Cold Stores, a subsidiary of the John Keells Group, with its established distribution reach and operational scale, the company said in a release.
 
“Campa’s entry into Sri Lanka reinforces RCPL’s commitment to expanding its consumer brands across key overseas markets. Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to Indian consumers in 2023, RCPL has
Topics : Reliance Group sri lanka Indian brands
